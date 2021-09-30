From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Iskilu Ayinla Makinde has enjoined officers and supervisors of the private guards companies to compliments efforts of regular security agencies in the State in order to achieve a crime free society.

The. Commandant stated this admonition on Thursday in Ilorin during the passing out parade organized for the supervisors and security guards of the private guards companies held at NSCDC Area A command.

Represented by the head of operations, DCC Samuel Olubukola Adetukasi, the Commandant stressed the need for synergy between the Private Guards and regular security operatives in the State, adding that the training is imperative at this time of enormous security challenges in the State.

According to the NSCDC spokesman in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, registration, and training of the private guards companies is one of the core mandates of the NSCDC hence the decision to organize this short but intensive capacity enhancement training for the private guards.

In his welcome address, the head of private guards companies department, DCC Jonah Gabriel reiterated the importance of the training and re training of guards, adding that the target is to make them to be more professional and efficient in their duty posts and places of assignments.

Highlights of the passing out parade include parade by various private guards, display of self defense techniques presentation of awards to outstanding guards.

Some of the private guards that took part in the capacity building training are sheriff deputies guards, crown continental guards, pavilion guards, Kuta guards, Santana guards, Liberty guards among others.

