From Isaac Anumihe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised a specialised all-female squad to protect schools nationwide.

In a statement, Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said that the corps’ Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, noted that the time is apt and germane to the implementation of the Safe School Initiative of the federal government.

Represented by DCG Crisis and Disaster Management, Nnamdi Nwinyi, the CG stressed that the step is coming at a time the nation is contending with security challenges, a situation that necessitated the need for more pragmatic actions to whittle down the menace of insecurity in the country.

He hinted that the specialised female squad since its establishment has gained significant mileage against the ugly trend of the kidnapping of school children for ransom and commended the squad for their deliberate efforts in repelling numerous kidnapping attempts on students and more importantly, keeping schools safe at all times.

The CG charged the unit to remain focused, resilient and committed to the security of schools and the protection of students, teachers and other workers.

“The learning environment should be devoid of violence and crimes in order to attain educational excellence which is key to the growth and development of the nation.

Read also: Nigeria rues mass exodus of medical doctors abroad

“Nothing in the world could be so precious as our children, which is why we have declared an emergency in this sector to mitigate the multi-faceted threats challenging the nation’s security architecture, especially attacks on institutions of learning by hoodlums, kidnappers and bandits.

“We have developed strategic plans and a robust template that will crystalise into more precise action to prevail over these hostilities and achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.

“Note that the workshop is structured to expand your capacity as members of the Female Squad Unit. You are therefore to compare notes, engage in critical thinking and come up with more robust templates to achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria,” he said.

Audi assured that schools would remain safe and conducive for Nigerian children as the corps is intensively collaborating and cooperating with other security operatives in combating all forms of criminalities across the country.

He charged participants at the workshop to take the lessons, skills and knowledge acquired during the training to their colleagues and subordinates for effective discharge of duties.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Supersonic Limited, Frank Ohwofa thanked the Commandant-General for granting their company the opportunity to facilitate the training and praised his foresight in creating the Specialised Female Squad.

He stated that the workshop is conceived to train the Female Squad Unit on new security trends and patterns employed by bandits and kidnappers for ransom.

“The workshop will interrogate in-depth public emergency security systems that can be deployed by the corps in collaboration with other stakeholders to effectively harness the kinetic assets of the corps for maximum performance, thereby enhancing response time to violent incidents in places of learning,” he noted.