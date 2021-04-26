From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Kebbi State Command has set up a five-man committee to investigate allegations of N1 million extortion by its staff.

State Commandant Suleman Ibrahim Marafa made this known while briefing reporters on the alleged extortion incident in Birnin Kebbi .

‘I have read a report online that my officers had been alleged to have extorted money from a client. This has never been the tradition of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in the state as one of our core values is serving with integrity, honesty and deligence,’ he said.

‘I am not a party to such incident and I am not aware of it, and I doubt if any of my officer would do such an illegal and unlawful act but still we take any allegation serious to its logical conclusion hence a five- man committee has been set up by the command to investigation the extortion.’

Ibrahim vowed that anyone found wanting of committing the extortion would be dealt with accordingly.

It could be recalled that an Automated Gas Oil (AGO) Distributor, Mr Jimoh Abdulmumin, who is a staff of Chidi Global Oil and Gas, Abuja, had sought the immediate intervention of the Commandant General of the NSCDC over alleged extortion of money by the officers of the command in the state.

Abdulmumin alleged that some officers of the command had arrested him and the driver of his truck when they were distributing their product to their customers in Jega town a week ago.