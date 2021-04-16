From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, said it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement in Benin, the spokesperson of the Command, Richard Ogbebor, disclosed that the attempted jailbreak occurred from 3pm to 5pm, on Wednesday.

He said the Command received a distress call and subsequently mobilised its personnel to the facility, adding that on getting to there, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight.

Ogbebor further explained that in a bid to bring the development under control, some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

He said with assistance from the personnel of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Edo State Police Command, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.

When contacted, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incident.