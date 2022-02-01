From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for collaboration between the Nigerian army and the corps to improve the security situation in the country.

The NSCDC has also solicited the support of the army in the area of training and logistics to enhance the internal security operations of the two organisations.

Commandant General (CG) of the corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya in his office at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja.

He said the country was experiencing asymmetric warfare that needed the jointness of all the security agencies to come together and rid the country of the menace.

Audi, while noting the spate of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes ravaging some parts of the country, said the time has come for the military and the various security agencies in the country to collaborate to bring the situation to a stop. He said the collaboration has become necessary as no service can do it on its own.

While commending the Nigerian army for effectively taming the terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups in the country with its various security operations, the commandant said NSCDC has benefited immensely from the service with the training of its personnel.

According to him, the personnel of the NSCDC are what they are today because of the intensive training it underwent by the army which has improved its operational estimated planning, skills, proficiency as well as professionalism to effectively engage in counter-terrorism, protection of national assets and other internal security operations.

Welcoming the NDCDC boss to his office, Gen Yahaya, who commended the organisation for its competence, commitment and professionalism in safeguarding the nations critical national assets and other internal security operations in the country urged them to sustain the tempo.

The COAS while pledging the support of the Nigerian army to continue to train personnel of the corps to boost their operational efficiency of its acknowledged the already existing synergy between the two services and other security agencies which is in line with his vision to have ‘a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.’