The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the corps to improve the security situation in the country.

It also solicited the support of the army in the area of training and logistics to enhance internal security operations of the two organisations.

NSCDC Commandant-General (CG), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, at Army Headquarters, Abuja. He said the country was experiencing asymmetric warfare that needed all security agencies to come together and rid the country of the menace.

Audi noted the spate of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes ravaging some parts of the country, saying: “Time has come for the military and the various security agencies in the country to collaborate to bring the situation to a stop. The collaboration has become necessary as no service can do it on its own.”

He commended the Nigerian Army for effectively taming terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups with its various security operations.

“NSCDC has benefited immensely from the service with the training of our personnel.

“Personnel of the NSCDC are what they are today because of the intensive training by the army, which has improved operational estimated planning, skills, proficiency as well as professionalism to effectively engage in counter-terrorism, protection of national assets and other internal security operations.”

Yahaya commended NSCDC for its competence, commitment and professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s critical national assets and other internal security operations in the country.

He pledged the support of the Nigerian Army to continue to train personnel of the corps to boost their operational efficiency. He acknowledged the synergy between the two services and other security agencies, which he said was in line with his vision to have “a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

…As Jigawa gov commends army on successes

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Jigawa State has commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for successes recorded in operations against bandits and other criminals terrorising the peace of the state. He also lauded the army for their sacrifices and commitment to keep the country one.

The governor made this known when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on a working visit to the state, at the Government House, Dutse.

Represented by his deputy, Mallam Umar Namadi, the governor described the visit “as a clear indication of the commitment and resolve of the Nigerian Army to deal with banditry and other forms of criminality in the region.”

He assured the COAS of the support of the government and people of the state in partnering with the army and other security agencies to restore peace to the state and the region as a whole.

In a related development, the Emir of Dutse, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi, expressed appreciation to troops of the army and other security agencies for “their untiring efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the state.”

“The people of the emirate cannot wait for the soldiers to fully occupy the newly built barracks in the state. Justice for All Programme initiated by the emirate will complement the efforts of the army at ensuring peace and stability in the state,” he said.

The COAS said he was in Jigawa as part of his tour of Nigerian Army formations and units across the country to assess their needs and challenges, especially in ongoing operations.

He said his visit to the palace was to pay obeisance and solicit the support of members of the traditional institution as key stakeholders in the national security architecture.

The COAS called for the support and cooperation of the government and people of the state in the fight against banditry and other criminalities, as “their support is essential for operational success.”

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of the state for providing suitable land, “where the Nigerain Army is building barracks to further enhance our presence and operations in the state.”

CDS warns troops against illegal oil bunkering

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has charged troops of the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe to protect the oil and gas installations in the zone, with the best of their abilities. He also warned military personnel not to engage in illegal bunkering, as anyone caught in the act would have themselves to blame.

He gave the charge during his visit to the troops, commending those who “have given their best to protect our national assets.”

“The oil and gas sector remains the major source of the country’s national revenue. Resources accruable from this sector are used for the payment of salaries,” he said.

He encouraged troops to be hardworking as “there are already set out modalities to improve troops’ welfare in the area of allowances, accommodation, as well as improvement in the provision of more arms and ammunition and other equipment for effective discharge of duties.”

50 widows of slain soldiers get palliatives from NAOWA

President, Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya, has presented relief items and cash donations to 50 widows of troops killed in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North-East. She also promised to support the widows to enhance their economic wellbeing.

She presented the widows with the items at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State, encouraging them to acquire skills that would improve their means of livelihood: “NAOWA has vocational centres, where they train widows, children and barracks youths in various skills to make them productive in the society.”

Mrs. Yahaya also promised to provide equipment and other starter packs for widows who have acquired skills. She sympathised with the widows over the loss of their spouses and prayed for the repose of their souls and lasting peace to reign in the country.

Two of the beneficiaries, Blessing Edet and Maimuna Ishaku, thanked Mrs. Yahaya for identifying with them in their moment of need.

The NAOWA had earlier paid a courtesy visit on commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, where the association promised to improve the standard of education and vocational skills to members of the barracks community.

“We are very grateful and we want to assure you that we want to make our Chief of Army Staff proud. The only way we can do that is by ending this insurgency and we know that God is with us,” Gen. Musa said.

TRADOC commander tasks SSC 47 cadets on fitness

Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General Steven Olabanji, has charged cadets of Short Service Course (SSC) 47/Army to engage in positive activities to keep them physically and mentally fit as they wait to be commissioned in the service.

Olabanji gave the charge during the Battle Inoculation and Firepower Demonstration phase of Exercise Camp Highland, held at the Nigerian Army Table Hill, Kachia, Kaduna State.

He said the exercise was aimed at building the confidence of the cadets and exposing them to real battle conditions and “what they may face in real-life battle situations.”

He stressed the importance of physical fitness and positive attitude to work, just as he charged them to remain focused and disciplined in the discharge of all tasks upon their graduation from the academy.

He thanked the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Yusuf, for providing realistic training to the cadets, which featured Map Reading phase at Hiepang, near Jos, Plateau State, to test the cadets’ practical application of map reading; Adventure and Leadership Training Package at the Citizen and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, and Tactical Phase, along the Katul-Gidan Ali-Kamuru Ikulu axis, Zangon Kataf Local Government, Kaduna State.

Important features in the Tactical Phase included practice of new concepts of dismounted advance and reaction to enemy improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, the Forward Operating Base (FOB) concept, rather than the conventional deployment for defence, as well as aggressiveness during occupation of FOB (patrols and ambushes), were also practiced.

The cadets were also trained in combat shooting, in conjunction with the usual field firing. In addition to the firing of Rocket-propelled Gun 7 and throwing grenades, the cadets passed through a series of drills during the combat shooting training, including reactive shooting, casualty evacuation shooting, night shooting, multiple tactical drills, shooting after physical effort and counter-ambush drills.