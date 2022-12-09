The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River, has charged the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria on timely information gathering.

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, Commandant of NSCDC in Calabar, gave the charge on Friday in Calabar during a stakeholder’s meeting with members of the association.

The theme for the meeting was “Private Guards Companies: The Way Forward in Combating The Modern Day Global Security Challenges Facing Our Country Nigeria”.

He said that the private security companies had a role to play in combating security challenges by gathering and sending out timely information to security agencies for prompt response and action.

The State Commandant, however, called on the management of private security guards in Cross River to look into the issue of welfare of their guards with a view to achieving better result.

Mr Ume John, Guest Lecturer and Director, Legal Aid Council, Cross River, while delivering his lecture, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to solve the security challenges in the country.

He called for a synergy between the private guards companies and security agencies, adding that such collaboration would help in tackling the myriads of security challenges in the country.

A Deputy Corps Commandant, Mrs Adegoke Folashade, who is the Head of Department, Private Guards Company, NSCDC, urged the private guards to give in their best in the policing of their environments.

Mr Eyo Ekanem, Chairman, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Cross River chapter, stressed the need to have a harmonised and strong association with strong rules and regulations that are binding.

Ekanem decried the attitude of most practitioners who do not attend meetings with security agencies, saying that the collaboration was all they needed to function optimally. (NAN)