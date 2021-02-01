The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangement to send personnel of Agro-Rangers to Oyo State to protect farmers and herders and also nip in the bud further confrontations between the waring groups.

This was disclosed by the Acting Commandant General, NSCDC, Hilary Kelechi Madu, at a press briefing at National Headquarters, Abuja, today.

He explained that although the Agro-Rangers Corps required more personnel to beef up its mandate, talks had been concluded to deploy the operatives to Oyo State.