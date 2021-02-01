From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangement to deploy personnel of the Agro- Rangers to Oyo State to prevent further farmers/herders clashes.

This was disclosed by the Acting Commandant General, NSCDC, Hilary Kelechi Madu, Fsi, during a press briefing at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that although the Agro-Rangers Corps requires more personnel to beef up its mandate, talks have been concluded to deploy the operatives to Oyo State.

The Acting Comptroller General pointed out that the Oyo State farmers/herders crisis is being resolved.

Madu assured that the NSCDC is poised to defend the security of Nigeria by protecting lives and property through effective discharge of its core mandate of securing critical infrastructure, disaster management, private guard regulations and adequate development of the Agro-Rangers.

According to the Acting Controller General, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had charged the NSCDC to furnish the federal government with appropriate suggestion on how to curb the incessant petroleum pipeline vandalism and explosion in the country.

He reassured that the NSCDC is equal to the task despite inadequate personnel of the Agro-Rangers, which the Federal Government has pledged to beef up.

Acting CG Madu seized the opportunity to urge personnel of the NSCDC to justify the salaries they receive by rekindling efforts at discharging their core mandate as stipulated by law, stressing that failure to do so may warrant the federal government taking a second look at their employment.