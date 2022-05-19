From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday, disclosed that the recently inaugurated female squad would be deployed to secure public primary and secondary schools in the state.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, said the step was to stem the tide of kidnappings, abuse of school children and vandalism in public schools.

Olabisi quoted the Squad Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Ayodele Adepoju, as saying that the innovation is one of the numerous projects of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, aimed at protecting schoolchildren from terrorist attacks.

According to her “We have undergone rigorous training exercises to combat criminalities in the country, especially in schools across the country. She said NSCDC is ready to ensure that schools are safe for learning. We are ready to display a high level of professionalism because to whom much is given, much is expected “ DSC Adepoju said.

The Squad Commander explained further that the choice of female personnel for this assignment is borne out of the fact that the gender naturally has a passion to protect children, and the mother’s love for children is unquantifiable.

She called on all members of the public to collaborate with the squad by giving actionable intelligence and logistical support to achieve the aims and objectives for which it has been created.