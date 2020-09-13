John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has donated 50 hectares of land to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) for the establishment of a training school in Kontagora, Niger State.

The training school, when fully operational, will help strengthen security in the State, in light the rise in armed banditry and other criminal activities across the State.

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who personally handed over the land to the Commandant General of NSCDC in Kontagora on Saturday, said his administration is ready to provide the necessary support to all security agencies in the State.

Governor Sani Bello pointed out that, in the interim, the State Government has signed a leasing agreement with the Bako Ranch Limited to ensure a smooth and quick take-off of the training institution, adding that already some facilities have been made available by the State Government to serve as a temporary site.

The Governor listed facilities provided by the State Government at the temporary site to include nine units of three bedroom bungalows, one white house consisting of 5-bedrooms, a block of six boys quarters, one hall, parade ground, and a gateman.

The Governor assured that in addition to the provision of the land, the State Government will give all other support to ensure quick completion of the permanent site.

While urging the Management and personnel of the Corps to make good use of the facility at the temporary site, the Governor thanked Commandant General Muhammadu for the choice of Kontagora as the site of the training centre, stressing that ‘the location is strategic at improving security in the region.

‘The State Government is exploring all avenues to curtail the surge in banditry attacks and other criminal activities in some parts of the State, hence the need for this partnership with security agencies.’

Earlier at the event, the Commandant General, while thanking the State Government for the donation of the land, said the establishment of the training school will, in addition to strengthing security in the State, will help to train agro-rangers that will guarantee agro-allied investment in the country.

The NSCDC chief said that the Corps is working towards meeting the target for the training of 100,000 agro-rangers that will be deployed to various States to give physical support to farmers across the country.

He appreciated the continued support by the Bello administration to the NSCDC and assured that the objective for the establishment of the institution will be achieved.