From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced a two-week training exercise of 153 guards drawn from 54 private guards companies across the state.

The training programme, according to the State Commandant of the Corps, Sule Okeji, is in line with the vision and goal of the Corps to redefine the private security architecture, to meet the current emerging security dynamics and global security challenges.

He emphasised that the act establishing the NSCDC gives her the responsibility of licensing, monitoring and supervising the activities of Private Guard Companies in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, by its structure and functions, is closer to the people at the grassroots.

“It is, therefore, my hope and belief that this training exercise will empower the Private Guards Companies in their various locations in intelligence gathering, which will help the formal security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.

Okeji, while declaring the training exercise open, warned all illegal operators in the industry to beware, stressing that the Command is determined to trace and apprehend them wherever they may be.

He noted that the training exercise would cover areas such as physical drills, skills in information/intelligence gathering, first aid, discipline, gate manning, report writing as well as taking and handing over duty.

“It is my hope that at the end of this training exercise, proprietors and guards will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills in attending to their duties.”