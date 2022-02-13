The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered an illegal oil bunkering and petroleum products adulteration site in Obo Ikot Ita, Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom.

The commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, said during a raid of the site on Saturday that illegal oil bunkering remained inimical to the nation’s economy.

He alleged that the owner of the facility, one Glory Amos, was neck-deep into illegal oil bunkering and product adulteration.

”We raided the facility following sustained intelligence and monitoring, all hands must be on deck to tackle this menace.

”What is going on in this facility does not only sabotage the economy, it is also dangerous to human health,” he said.

The commandant stated that the collateral implications of illegal oil bunkering on the society could not be quantified.

”These activities and their resultant products can damage the environment, they are hazardous to health and are harmful to our automobiles.

”We have to collectively join the campaign against this common enemy. Members of the public should support the security agencies with information,” he said.

Also speaking during the exercise, Mrs Okuma Ekpoudom, an Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer with NAFDAC, desscribed the activities going on at the site as illegal and unhealthy.

She said that the exhibits taken from the facility would be subjected to laboratory tests to determine the quality of the products.

”We joined the exercise on the invitation of the NSCDC. As an agency, we shall continue to do our bests to protect the health of the citizenry,” she said.

She commended the NSCDC for its show of diligence and commitment in the fight against illegal oil activities.(NAN)