Christopher Oji

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), has uncovered some illegal Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration centres in Lagos.

Already, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the illegal JAMB centres.

The suspects were arrested by the Lagos State Command of NSCDC.

According to an NSCDC official, the suspects were not officially accredited by JAMB as agents, but they allegedly used their outlets to extort money from unsuspecting young Nigerians seeking for admission into various universities in the country.

The Federal Government had in 2018, announced a reduction in the cost of JAMB and National Examination Council (NECO) registration and examination fees.

Parading the suspects at NSDC headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, the commandant of NSCDC, Lagos State command, Cyprian Otoibhi, gave the names of the suspects as Oluwaseun, Adewale, Segun, Faith, Oluwashina, Okorafor, Luckson, and Olufemi.

Mr Otoibhi, said that the suspects, instead of collecting the stipulated N4,700 went ahead to collect between N6,500 and N8,000 respectively from candidates.

He said the Commandant-General of the corps, Abdullahi Haba Muhammadu, had directed all commands to identify and fish out operators of illegal JAMB registration centres across the country.

He said: “We discovered the crime when our officials went to different centres posing as JAMB candidates. At the illegal centres, the undercover officials told the operators that they would like to register for JAMB and the operators collected N8,000 from them.

“The operators were arrested having established the fact that they were charging more than the stipulated amount approved by the government.

“This is a warning to other operators of fake JAMB registration centres to desist from their nefarious activities as the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“I would also advise parents to take active interest in the education of their children as many have been extorted by criminals operating illegal JAMB centres.”

One of the suspects, Olufemi, 28, proprietor of Achievers Education, Agboju, said that the additional amount charged by his school was for services rendered.

“I operate an education centre and my candidates cut across all works of life. On the day I was arrested, my clerk called to say that some security operatives were in my office removing my property. I rushed to my office only to see that some NSCDC officials were the ones. They took me away on the grounds that I operate fake JAMB centres. I don’t register students for JAMB, I only advise candidates on courses to register and later direct them to an approved centre,” he added.