From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi, yesterday, disclosed that he had received intelligence reports of miscreants planning to attack facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

He also said there were reports of a dangerous group in town disguised in uniforms with the intent to attack citizens.

The NSCDC boss, who spoke at the last CG’s Conference for the Year 2022 with Zonal Commanders and State Commandants nationwide, charged them to activate their intelligence antennas, warning that they would be held responsible for any attack in their respective states.

He said the Corps had already begun strategising towards ensuring effective and adequate security to guarantee a free, fair, credible and transparent 2023 general elections.

The CG further noted that there would be a massive deployment of personnel to sensitive areas across the country during the oncoming festivities.

Audi said: “We decided to assemble our colleagues from other states in order to take stock of what we have been doing, so far, and then re-echo all of us on the need to continue to strengthen our efforts in fighting this monster, insecurity.

“We have heard from intelligence that there is a dangerous group in town. Our attention was drawn to it and that they dress in security uniforms and they have started unleashing mayhem on the citizens, and so, we have to buckle up and fish these people out.

“A certain group of miscreants and disloyal persons to the nation have decided to launch an attack on our various critical and national infrastructure and their target is INEC facilities.

“We got information that the hoodlums soak bread in petrol and light it and throw it into the INEC facilities to cause disaster.

“But we are saying that somebody somewhere is supposed to have sighted them doing this. So have to work with your intelligence to make sure you get proactive.