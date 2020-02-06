The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has vowed to clamp down on illegal and unlicensed private security guard outfits operating in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Philip Ayuba, stated this at a forum with the state chapter of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), on Thursday in Akure.

Ayuba called on the association to report illegal private guard companies operating in the state for necessary actions.

“NSCDC will invoke its powers to seal off security companies that are not licensed or trained by us.

“We will also arrest and prosecuted such companies according to the law,’’ he said.

Ayuba said the corps would provide necessary support and administrative framework to all licensed private guard companies.

He commended them for their contributions toward fighting insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Tunde Akande, the spokesman of the ALPSPN, lauded the commandant for his role in ensuring security in the state.

Akande urged members of the association to ensure that their personnel were trained by the corps. (NAN)