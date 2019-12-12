The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intervened to resolve the clash between farmers in Ebenebe Community, Awka North Local Government Area and cattle herders.

The meeting between Mr David Bille, the Commandant of NSCDC Anambra, alongside the State Cattle Menace Control Committee (CMCC) and the Ebene community was to find lasting solution to the farmers/herders clash.

Assistant Commander Edwin Okadigbo, the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in Anambra, on Thursday said there had been a lingering crisis between the farmers and cattle rearers in the agrarian community due to irreconcilable differences.

Okadigbo in the statement said the commandant had visited the affected areas to access the level of damage and also to caution the parties against further attack on each other.

He urged the people to remain calm, adding that security measures had been put in place for 24 hour surveillance of the community.

“It could be recalled that some days ago, due to irreconcilable differences, cattle rearers and farmers had conflict before the security agencies restored normalcy to the area.

“The State Commandant with other members of the State Cattle Menace Control Committee visited the troubled area in Ebenebe to assess the level of damage and to caution both parties to refrain from any reprisal attacks.

“Security agencies have been stationed to maintain law and order while investigation is ongoing to find immediate and remote causes of the crisis.

“We appealed to both side to maintain status quo pending the resolution of the crisis and assured the farmers and the Cattle rearers not to panic.

“Everybody should continue their lawful business as security agencies have been mobilised to maintain 24 hours surveillance within and around Ebenebe Community,” he said.

Okadigbo said members of the Anambra CMCC included Commissioner of Police, the Commander 302 Nigerian Army Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Director Department of State Services, traditional rulers and representatives of Miyetti Allah. (NAN)