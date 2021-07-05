From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has set up a committee of enquiry to investigate individuals or groups of persons behind the fake 2019/2021 replacement and recruitment supplementary list currently in circulation on social media.

In a statement issued by DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations NSCDC, National Headquarters, the CG said the purported list of successful applicants for NSCDC job going viral on social media came as shocking news to the Corps who has neither released nor published any recruitment list whatsoever, hence, the need to alert members of the public to this fake, mischievous, misleading and perfidious list capable of sending wrong signals to Nigerians especially applicants from different parts of the state.

‘The Corps, however, wish to set the record straight and state unequivocally that the list did not emanate from the Corps nor the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Service Board but the handwork of some unscrupulous elements who are taking advantage of the economic situation in the country to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

‘Members of the public are therefore warned to disregard the fake recruitment list currently being circulated across the country as a ploy by nefarious individuals and mischief makers to defraud innocent job seekers, some of whom have been made to part with different amounts of money in their desperation for NSCDC recruitment,’ said Audi.

The CG reiterated that the NSCDC recruitment list will be published in the mainstream media once it is ready. He assured Nigerians that, in due course, the perpetrations of this callous act shall be nabbed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He enjoined members of the public to avail the Corps of any information that may lead to the arrest of these criminals who have been defrauding Nigerian, warning all and sundry that NSCDC would not be held liable for anyone that falls prey to the antics of criminals and fraudsters in the name of recruitment.

