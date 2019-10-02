The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Wednesday announced the death of its Deputy President-General, Dr Sakariyau Babalola.

A statement by the council’s deputy Secretary-General Salisu Shehu, in Abuja, said the deceased was the President of Muslims of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN).

”It is with utter shock and total submission to the will of Allah that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) announces the transition if its Deputy President General (South), Alh. (Dr) S. O. Babalola.

”His janaazah prayer comes up today at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island, by 3:30 p.m.,” he said.

According to him, the Council commiserates with the deceased family, President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the entire executive and members of NSCIA over the death.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah admit its late leader to Aljanna Firdaos.

“We pray that almighty Allah grant the family and the entire muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear the loss as well as to cope with the huge vacuum created as a result of Babalola’s demise.

”To almighty Allah we came and to him we shall all return,” he said. (NAN)