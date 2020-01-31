The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday closed trading for the month of January below 29,000 mark following the dominance of the bears.

Specifically, the index on Friday dipped 187.40 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 28,843.53 compared with 29,030.93 recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation of listed equities dropped to N14.857 trillion, from N14.953 trillion on Thursday, indicating a loss of N96 billion.

An analysis of the price movement indicates that Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest loss to lead the laggards’ table, dropping by N3.25 to close at N28.25 per share.

CAP trailed with a loss of N2.50 to close at N25, while Presco was down by N2.40 to close at N49.85 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank dropped by N1 to close at N30, while PZ Cusson shed 55k to close at N5.10 per share.

On the other hand, BUA Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by 25k to close at N37 per share.

Access Bank also gained 25k to close at N9.90,while Oando improved by 10k to close at N3.70 per share.

Jaiz Bank increased by 6k to close at 72k, while Champion Breweries also added 6k to close at 97k per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted inched 27.02 per cent as investors bought and sold 348.61 million shares valued at N4.21 billion in 4,610 deals.

This was against a total of 274.47 million worth N9.09 billion achieved in 4,411 deals on Thursday.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock, trading 47.42 million shares valued at N994.64 million.

Unilever followed with an account of 44.11 million shares worth N661.63 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 26.30 million shares valued at N790.17 million.

Access Bank sold 23.94 million shares worth N226.20 million. (NAN)