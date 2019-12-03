Chinwendu Obienyi

Losses in CCNN, GT Bank and FCMB Monday dragged the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.04 per cent to 26,990.59 points as YTD loss stood at -14.1 per cent at the close of transactions.

Thus, market capitalisation fell by N153 billion to N13.027 trillion from N13.032 trillion recorded on Friday. Activity level was mixed as volume traded rose 8.5 per cent to 246.5 million units while value traded declined 33.4 per cent to N2.4 billion and exchanged in 3,093 deals.

FCMB was the most active stock with the sale of 97.77 million shares valued at N186.01 million. Zenith Bank traded 21.7 million shares worth N406.8 million, while FBN Holdings transacted 15.19 million shares valued at N102.80 million.

Market breadth was negative as 17 stocks depreciated while 12 others appreciated. Sovereign Insurance was top on the gainers’ chart with 9.09 per cent to close at 0.20 kobo per share, UACN followed with 8.7 per cent to close at N7.30, while Unity Bank dropped 8.5 per cent to close at 8.45 per cent to close at 0.65 kobo. Cornerstone fell by 7.59 per cent to close at 0.73 kobo.