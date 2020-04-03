Chinwendu Obienyi

Transaction proceedings at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday on a positive note as the All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.10 per cent to close at 21,121.20 points following bargain hunting in the shares of Dangote Cement and Glaxosmithkline

This was even as investors continued to sell their stocks and take profit, thus leading to 19 stocks posting declines while seven others recorded gains. Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart with 9.27 per cent to close at N22.50, Honeywell was next with 8.16 per cent to close at 0.90 kobo, International Breweries depreciated by 6.54 per cent to close at N5, MTNN dropped 5.69 per cent to close at N92.80 while FBN Holdings decreased by 5.13 per cent to close at N3.70.

On the flipside, Dangote Cement topped the gainers’ chart with 9.93 per cent to close at N128.40 per share. Livestock Feeds followed with 9.38 per cent to close at 0.70 kobo, Glaxosmithkline increased by 9.09 per cent to close at N4.80, Flourmill rose by 5.48 per cent to close at N20.20 while Union Diagnostics garnered 4 per cent to close at 0.26 kobo.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation increased by N11 billion to close at N11.01trillion while activity level on the bourse improved.

At the close of transactions, the volume of stocks traded stood at 255.59 million units while the value of stocks traded closed at N2.86 billiom, exchanged in 4,418 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock, selling 100.83 million shares valued at N1.11 billion. GT Bank traded 34.81 million shares worth N595.98 million while FBN Holdings sold 29.86 million shares valued at N109.24 million.