(NAN) The Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) has conferred a honorary fellowship award on Dr Halimat Adediran, Chairperson, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari chapter, Abuja, for her contributions to national excellence, among other feats.

Dr Folashade Airebamen, President, ICPSP, said during the conferment in Lagos on Monday, that the award was considered by the Honorary Fellow and Award committee of the institute.

Airebamen said that the decision of the institute followed Adediran’s wide contributions to national excellence; societal growth and peace development; learning, and stakeholders engagement.

She welcomed and congratulated Adediran as a honorary fellow and said that ICPSP looked forward to having more engineers as members.

Also, ICPSP’s Registrar, Mrs Omolara Adelakun, expressed her admiration of Adediran’s track records, networks and achievement as a professional who had worked hard in both the private and public sectors.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Adelakun urged Adediran to help the institute in its membership drive across the country, especially in the northern region and also support the institute with strategy, networking and long-term initiatives.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Similarly, Mrs Funmilayo Sessi, Matron ICPSP and Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), stated that Adediran was worthy of the institute’s highest membership award, following her contribution to national development and improved workforce.

Sessi charged Adediran to support the ICPSP Developmental project, an initiative led by the institute National Treasurer, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa.

In her acceptance speech, Adediran expressed her gratitude to the institute for the privilege and honour bestowed on her.

Adediran, also Managing Director, Doysol Synergy Nigeria Limited emphasised her commitment to the mission and vision of the institute.

“I will pursue the mission and vision of the institute with all vigour to ensure that it is achieved.

“As much as possible, I will use my network to penetrate through the private and public sectors, especially in the northern part of the country.

”By this time, 2022, we will look back and celebrate the achievements the institute would have recorded, ” she said.

NAN reports that Adediran is also a chartered engineer and corporate member of many professional bodies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .