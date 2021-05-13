From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abuja branch, Abdulbari Abdulmalik, has called on young female students to show more interest in engineering profession.

Abdulmalik gave this advice while presenting the certificate of Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) to Mrs Benedicta Elerewe.

The management of AIBEN had played host to both their chairman, Mr. Any Elerewe and the director technical services, Mrs. Benedicta Elerewe, for their recent academic achievements.

While Mr. Elerewe bagged a distinction in his MBA and graduated top of his class from the University of Chichester, United Kingdom, his wife, Benedicta was admitted as a member of COREN, having passed the council’s exams.

Mrs Elerewe is an aluminus of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma where she studied Electrical Engineering.

She had also done several professional courses in Engineering. She is a member of several professional bodies, including the chartered Institute of Project Managers.