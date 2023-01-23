From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) High School, Awka, Anambra State has become the winner in the just concluded quiz competition on Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry organized by the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE).

Representative of the school, Master Okoli-Joshua Uchenna in the keenly contested competition came first to beat his rivals from Marist Comprehensive Secondary School, Nteje, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Awka and Comprehensive Science and Technical college, Nawfia.

While Ezeobiora Okwukwe who represented Marist Comprehensive Secondary School Nteje came second, Chukwudindu Ifunanya from Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) and Morah Emmanuel from Comprehensive science and Technical college Nawfia tied to secure third positions respectively.

Congratulating the students for making the school proud, Principal of the UNIZIK High School, Mrs Israel Olanike Atinuke, attributed the feat to adequate preparations by teachers and the student’s commitment to studies, particularly mathematics.

“We are pleased to announce to you that Master Okoli-Joshua Uchenna who represented Unizik High School came 1st position.

“The entire management, staff and students of Unizik High School are happy for this great feat. Above all, we return all glory to God who is the author of wisdom,” she concluded.