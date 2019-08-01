The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday delisted the entire issued share capital of First Aluminium Nigeria from its Daily Official List following the company’s request for voluntary delisting.

Mr Godstime Iwenekhai, NSE’s Head of Listings Regulation Department, said that the entire issued share capital of the company were delisted from the Daily Official List of the exchange on Wednesday.

Iwenekhai said that the delisting was further to its market bulletin of May 13 which notified dealing members of the suspension of trading in the shares of the company in preparation for the voluntary delisting.

The NSE in May suspended trading in the shares of the company ahead of its voluntary delisting.

It notified dealing members that in preparation for the voluntary delisting of the issued share capital of First Aluminium, Apel Asset Limited, on behalf of First Aluminium, had requested that the issued share capital of the company be placed on suspension.

It said: “In view of the above, the shares of the company will be placed on suspension effective May 15.

“Dealing members will be notified of further developments regarding the delisting of the company.”