(Joshua Oladipo, NAN)

The Osun State Government on Tuesday received four automated solar power hand washing machines donated by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Osun Chapter, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, while taking delivery of the machines, commended the inventors who he described as pivotal to national development.

Oyetola, represented by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, said that the emergence of the new innovation to combat the spread of COVID-19 would help the country’s foreign exchange conservation.

He said:” The automated solar power hand washing machines was in compliance with the global Green revolution agenda. The machine is a sensitive one that does not required any physical touch before functioning.

“I want to appreciate the leadership of the association and we shall continue to support the association in commercialising the newly developed machines to the world.

“This is a way to promote Local content inline with the government vision for the economic emancipation of the people.”

According to him, the government would continue to promote innovations and ideals for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the national vice president, NSE, Mr Adeniran Ibitoye, said members of the association have proven their worth and talent by creating the automated solar powered hand washing machines.

Ibitoye, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on water resources and energy, said the initiative was in line with the promotion of local content.

He added that the materials used for the machines were sourced locally.