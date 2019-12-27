A capital market expert, Mr Sola Oni, on Thursday identified finance, health , technology and agriculture as sectors to watch on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2020.

Oni, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sofunix Investment and Communications, stated this in Lagos while speaking on market outlook for 2020.

He said that the financial, health, technology and agriculture sectors would provide good returns for investors in 2020.

“Regardless of the nature of the economy in 2020: financial , health , technology and agriculture sectors have strong potential to provide good returns for investors.

“Financial sector is noted for liquidity. The sector is fast attracting millennial customers through innovative services that thrive on technology. The health sector is recording advancement in medical equipments while the pharmaceutical sector is evolving on daily basis.

“We, therefore, expect the health sector to provide investment opportunities in 2020. The technology sector, itself, is ruling the entire business world.”