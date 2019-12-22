The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred an honorary fellowship on the Managing Director? Chief Executive Officer of LARALEK Group of Companies, Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi.

Adebiyi was honoured by NSE in a ceremony held in Ikeja, Lagos and witnessed by its top officials, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele; family, friends, well-wishers, top government officials of the Lagos State Government, and business associates.

President of NSE, Adekunle Mokuolu in his opening remarks, said the fellowship was conferred on Adebiyi for his exploits and achievements in the field of construction.

“The Board of fellows and the Council of the great Alumni of the NSE have considered Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi to be worthy in character, in knowledge, in performance of excellence to be conferred with the Honorary Fellowship of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

“This approval was given at the council meeting of November 14, This particular honour that is being bestowed on you is indeed for you to do more. Yes indeed, the personal and knowledge and the intellectual resources that are available to Nigerians, you have successfully deplored them for the execution of projects all over Nigeria,” Mukuolu said.

The NSE Boss also charged the awardee to ensure the strategic implementation of the Nigerian content by ensuring that the template of his success is available to other indigenous engineering contractors and assist them in the challenges they face to ensure all round development of the country.

“To engineers, let us assist one of our own to succeed more so as to be able to provide, through his activities and business dealings, a sure better life and a sustainable infrastructure for our teeming populace in the whole country,” he added.

In her goodwill message, Deputy Governor of Ogun State congratulated the conferee on the honour done to him by the Society, noting that from his track record, it was apparent that the award was well deserved.

She said it was gratifying to note that the awardee has a track record as an indigenous company having over 2000 employees, comprising of 350 engineers, 55 expatriate workers, while the company has constructed over 1000 roads and built 7 bridges in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Adebiyi thanked the NSE for the honour done to him, saying it was a privilege to be recognised for what he described as his modest achievements.