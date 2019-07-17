The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has inducted 46 recently qualified Dealing Clerks, charging them to uphold the highest level of ethics and sense of responsibility. Out of the 53 candidates who had passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) examinations and went through the mandatory practical Automated Trading System (ATS) training at the NSE, only 46 passed the final oral examination at the Exchange.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, said “Today’s ceremony is not just a celebration, it marks a call to stand tall in integrity, to be impeccable in character, to be professional in service and to uphold the high ethics and values for which the Exchange and the capital market.

That is the big hurdle that you must cross effortlessly in your daily practice of this profession”.

“NSE has clear and enforceable rules and operates with a zero tolerance policy on all infractions. The NSE will support the inductees in developing their capacity. However, if infractions occur, NSE will not hesitate to wield the axe on any erring member that falls short on any of its rules”.