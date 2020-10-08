The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) emerged the best performing stock exchange in the world on Tuesday.

Market capitalisation, which opened at N14.4 trillion, crossed the N15 trillion mark to close at N15.11 trillion as investors gained N949 billion.

The All-Share Index rose by 1,354.88 or 4.92 per cent to close at 28,909.37 as against 27,554.49 points on Monday, the biggest gain since April 1, 2015.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, among which are Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Communication, Presco, Nigerian Breweries and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

Consequently, the market breadth closed positive with 45 gainers compared with eight losers.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the market has closed in the green.

Cornerstone Insurance, International Breweries and Presco led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, with 10 per cent each, to close at 66k, N4.29 and N60.50 per share, respectively.

FBN Holdings followed with 9.91 per cent to close at N6.10, while Northern Nigeria Flour Mills rose by 9.88 per cent to close at N4.45 per share.