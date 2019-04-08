The Aeronautical Division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has expressed confidence in the capacity of the nation’s navigational infrastructure to guarantee the safety of air travel in the country.

This declaration came at the end of a tour of facilities at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), in Lagos by the team from NSE.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting team, the Chairman, Aeronautical Division, NSE, Mr. Patrick Achurufe, said findings after the tour boosted their confidence on the safety of Nigerian airspace.

Achurufe commended NAMA for its investments in state-of-the-arts navigational tools as well as how those facilities were being deployed by the personnel in operations.

“Our findings reveal that a lot has been done by NAMA both in terms of acquisition of critical infrastructure and training of appropriate personnel,” he said.

While extolling the Federal Government on the massive investment in the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) project, Achurufe called for a sustained upgrade of the facility. “Given that aviation is dynamic, most components of these facilities need to be upgraded from time to time in line with world best practices and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) specification,” he said.

Also in his remarks, the vice chairman of the Aeronautical Division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) group, Mr. Godwin Balang called for uninterrupted power supply from the national grid to NAMA to ensure that the facilities operate at optimum capacity. He also urged the Federal Government to ensure adequate supply of spares for effective maintenance of the systems. With membership drawn from all engineers working in the aviation sector, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Aeronautical Division was established to promote the growth of the profession and to ensure standards and best practices are maintained in the aviation sector.