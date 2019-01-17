Chinwendu Obienyi

After successfully updating the register of its members as well as completing its reconstruction exercise, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, lifted the suspension placed on the shares of C & I Leasing Plc.

The shares of the company had been placed on full suspension on December 13, 2018 to enable the Registrars update the register of members, sequel to the share capital reconstruction exercise embarked upon by the company. In a statement from Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai, the bourse said that C & I Leasing, has notified it that the reconstruction exercise has been completed and the shareholders’ register updated.

It said, “Consequently the suspension placed on the company’s shares was lifted Monday, January 14, 2019. Trading in the shares of the Company has resumed. The outstanding shares of C & I Leasing before the reconstruction exercise was 1,882,818,912 of 50 Kobo each and with the conclusion of this exercise, the total outstanding ordinary shares of C & I Leasing is 404,252,500 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.”

Meanwhile the bullish run on the market was sustained into the 5th consecutive session as market capitalisation rose by N121 billion at the close of trading amidst price appreciation in the shares of Dangote Cement, Guinness and UBA.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) inched higher by 1.07 per cent, to settle at 30460.68points at which it opened the midweek session at N11.238 trillion, increased by N121 billion to close at N11.359 trillion.

As a result, the Year-to-Date (YTD) loss moderated to -3.1 per cent. However, activity level was mixed as volume traded increased 1.9 per cent to 305.80 million units while value traded declined 35.3 per cent to N2.10 billion in 3,642 deals.