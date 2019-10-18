The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 310.56 million shares worth N4.99 billion in 2,825 deals.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was against 147.09 million shares valued at N2.89 billion traded in 2,347 deals on Thursday.

Guaranty Trust Bank dominated trading activities with 75.22 million shares worth N1.98 billion.

It was trailed by Flour Mills with an account of 69.07 million shares valued at N1.04 billion, while Fidelity Bank sold 25.49 million shares worth N42.77 million.

United Bank for Africa accounted for 20.57 million shares valued at N119.06 million.

However, the crucial market indicators recorded marginal loss, dropping by 0.03 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened at 26,456.29 dipped 7.67 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 26,448.62.

Similarly, the market capitlaisation lost three billion to close at N12.875 trillion compared with N12.878 trillion.

PZ recorded the highest loss, dropping by 60k to N5.55 per share.

Vitafoam trailed with a loss of 38k to close at N3.52, while Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 35k to close at N26.30 per share.

UACN lost 30k to close at N6.40, while Zenith Bank declined by 25k to close at N17.45 per share.

Conversely, MTN led the gainers’ table, gaining N1 to close at N130 per share.

Custodian and Allied Investment followed with a gain of 55k to close at N6.20, while Oando garnered 9k to close at 3.50 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appreciated by 3k to close at 33k, while AIICO added 2k to close at 66k per share. (NAN)