The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a leading market for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the West African region, has commenced a three-day enlightenment campaign to increase investor awareness and participation in the ETFs market. The campaign which runs from June 26 to 28, 2019, will see the Exchange engage investors through social media, radio, email and in-house workshop, on the benefits of ETFs as transparent and low cost investment option.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, said that “this initiative is in line with the NSE’s strategic objective of providing new and accessible opportunities for citizens to create durable wealth. The Exchange continues to showcase the benefits of ETFs as a sound and viable investment option to tap into the capital markets. I am pleased with efforts made by ETF providers and advisers to create and introduce more ETFs that align with the needs of institutional and retail investors thereby deepening the ETF market segment.”

ETFs are professionally managed vehicles designed to give investors broad exposure to the market by tracking an index (market cap allocations) or specialised themes that consider factors such as value and growth investing (smart beta strategy).