The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in partnership with InfoWARE Limited, is set to host the fifth edition of the NSE Market Data Workshop on October 23, 2020.

According to the Exchange, this year’s event will be held virtually in compliance with guidance around physical distancing occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the theme, “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data”, the workshop has been designed to provide capital market stakeholders – particularly risk managers, portfolio managers and market data experts – with insights into the importance of market data in developing risk strategies during a crisis.

The event will feature presentations from industry professionals with strong expertise in risk management, quantitative and data analysis on market data products and services. There will also be panel discussions on the topics: Risk Management Approach Using Market Data and Adopting a Data Driven Culture: The Key to Innovation.

Some of the confirmed speakers at the event include Uwa Agbonile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Software Architect, InfoWARE Limited; Felix Egbon, Group Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank; Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG-Hermes; Tapas Das, Managing Director/CEO, NG-Clearing Limited; and Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank.