Meanwhile, a book build is defined as “a price discovery mechanism that is used in the capital market to price securities for public sale for the first time. When shares are being offered for sale in an IPO, it can either be done at a fixed price or at a price range. If the company is not sure about the exact price at which to market its shares, it can decide a price range instead of an exact figure. The price range sets a floor price and the highest price in which investors can bid.”

A total of $750m was raised from the exercise, with Nigerian participants contributing just under N15bn from 39,227,968 shares pur- chased at N363 each.