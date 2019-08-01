Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has announced the launch of its 2019 NSE Factbook to ensure the availability and easy access to current and historical market information for both local and foreign investors.

Commenting on the Factbook, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Jude Chiemeka, said that timely and adequate information is critical to the workings of the capital market and is imperative for making desirable investment decisions.

“Over the years, the NSE Factbook has continued to be an invaluable resource for the investing community, providing insight into the operations of the stock market including activities of listed companies, dealing members and other stock market stakeholders. The Factbook is therefore a veritable tool for investor education. This special edition of the Factbook incorporates various features aimed at ensuring readers have access to diverse and comprehensive market information such as 5-year financial performance data covering the dividend history of all listed companies listed, ranking of rated companies in line with the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS), international codes of listed securities, profiles of dealing members and quoted companies as well as frequently asked questions (FAQs) pertaining to the capital market”.

This compendium is available for sale at a unit price of N30,000.00 and from 30 July to 11 September, 2019, the Factbook can be purchased at N27,000.00 per unit, a 10 percent discount from the selling price.

A further discount is available for bulk purchases of 5 copies or more, resulting in N25,050.00 per unit. In addition, the Factbook can be purchased for academic research at further discount.

Meanwhile, the equities market continued its bearish performance as investors lost over N114 billion in two consecutive trading sessions. At the close of transactions yesterday, sell pressures in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Nestle and Dangote Sugar dragged the All Share Index 0.37 per cent southwards to settle at 27,745.92 points, while the YTD return worsened to -11.8 per cent.

Accordingly, investors lost N51 billion in value as market capitalisation fell to N13.507 trillion. However, activity level improved as volume and value traded advanced 62.3 and 85.1 per cent to 251.93 million units and N4.12 billion respectively, in 3,937 deals.