Committed to deepen the Nigerian capital market and to support startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday unveiled the NSE ‘Growth Board’ .

Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer, said at the official launch of the board in Lagos that the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s diversification drive for economic growth and development.

Onyema said that t he Growth Board aimed to encourage companies with high growth potential to seize the opportunity of raising long-term capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares.

“The board also presents as an avenue for companies in their growth phase to leverage the NSE’s platform and varied products and services to achieve their long term business objectives,” he said.

Onyema noted that the board was designed to offer relaxed entry criteria and less stringent ongoing listing requirements, and allows for greater accessibility to capital flows, global visibility and credibility through corporate disclosures.

According to him, the growth board also restructures current market segments to better meet needs along company’s entire life cycle.

The chief executive officer said the growth board would be in segmentation, namely entry platform and standard platform.

He said that entry platform would be for companies with a market capitalisation from ₦50 million and above.

Onyema said that standard platform would be for institutions with a market capitalisation between ₦500 million and N4billion.

He said that the segmentation of the boards also provides alternative options for interested investors to participate in each company’s growth journey.