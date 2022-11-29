As Delta 2022 finally commences, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that about 14000 Youth Athletes from the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will be competing in over 30 different sports, including football, basketball, wrestling among others.

Dare, who disclosed this yesterday in his office in Abuja, expressed optimism that at the end of the competition, new sets of athletes will emerge that would compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

“I am optimistic that at the end of the competition, budding talents will emerge and the country will witness more podium performances through them in subsequent global competitions,” he said

The Minister commended the Delta State government for its dogged determination towards ensuring the reality of Delta 2022 and also for providing our teeming youth with the opportunity to showcase their sporting talents.

While stressing that the Games will also help in strengthening the unity of Nigerians, Dare called on participating states to go all out for medals.

He, therefore, called on all sports loving Nigerians to create time to grace the festival, saying that the National Sports Festival is the “Nigerian Olympics.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, said that Delta 2022 provides an avenue for uniting Nigerians.

He stated further that the Festival would also inspire the next generation towards developing their sporting potentials, in line with the theme, “Uniting Nigerians, inspiring the next Generations”.

Also speaking, the Secretary, MOC and Director, National Sports Festival and Para Sports Department of the Ministry, Peter Nelson, assured that athletes and officials from the 36 states of the Federation, including the FCT have commenced movement to Asaba, venue of the Sports Festival.