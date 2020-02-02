Ugochukwu Umeh, Coach of Anambra male Cricket track on Sunday expressed optimism that the team would put up a good performance at the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin City, Edo.

Umeh made this known in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, Anambra.

The festival is scheduled to commence on March 20.

NAN reports that the Anambra Cricket team emerged top at the Zonal Elimination in Owerri, after defeating their lone rivals, Ebonyi, at the elimination held in Owerri, Imo, last month.

The team won in the second innings with 38 runs in 6.1 overs with No wicket down, a superior score to Ebonyi which scored 35 runs in 10.4 overs with all Bats men out in the first innings.

They were the only team from Anambra that emerged top in all the team events the state participated in at the elimination.

Umeh said that the boys gave a good account of themselves and demonstrated that Anambra was now a state to be reckoned with in Cricket.

According to him, what the team needs now is a programme that can keep them together for a reasonable time before the games commence.

“We had good team spirit; we needed the victory for us to qualify and keep the fire of Cricket burning in Anambra, which is now the heartbeat of Cricket in the Southeast.

“I am confident that we shall do well in Benin, our players are experienced. What we need now is good camping programme to prepare better because NSF is not a tea party,” he said.

Umeh also congratulated the female team for finishing second in their category, expressing hope that both teams would do the state proud at the festival.

Anambra female Cricket team finished second behind Ebonyi after scoring 82 runs in 15 overs with eight wickets down in the innings against their opponents’ 83 runs in 14.4 overs with seven wickets down. (NAN)