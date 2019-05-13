Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has confirmed his state’s readiness to host the 20th National Sports Festivals (NSF) in March 2020.

Delta State emerged the overall winner of the last National Sports Festival in 2018, with an astonishing 163 gold medals, 88 silver and 101 bronze medals, while Edo State finished third with 47 gold, 41 silver and 53 bronze medals.

“We are setting up new standards for hosting the NSF. We are doing a total revamp of the stadium,” Obaseki stated.

“We have ordered new athletics tracks, we are rebuilding tennis courts, swimming pools and investing in other facilities around the city that will be used for the festival.”

In addition, Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu said that the state sports festival would be staged ahead of the National Sports Festival amidst other arrangements to ensure that the host state can perform well at the NSF.

“The state sports festival will be the trials for those that will represent Edo during the NSF. Team Edo will be raised from the state sports festival.”