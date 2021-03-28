The Niger state government has begun administering the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to the state’s 120 -strong contingent to the National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for Benin, the Edo capital, between April 2 to 14.

A Director in the state Ministry of Sports, Baba Sheshi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the vaccination centre in Minna, on Sunday.

“The vaccination against the COVID-19 is a prerequisite for those athletes billed to participate in the NSF in Edo .

“You can see for yourself that our athletes and officials have started receiving the vaccine to enable us participate at the event,” he said.

Sheshi said that after receiving the vaccine, the athletes and officials would be made to undergo COVID-19 test 72 hours before the kick-off of the festival.

He said the state was ready for the NSF, adding that it would be presenting a 120-strong contingent in Edo, comprising 76 athletes and 44 officials.

The director said the state would strive to improve on its 15th position at the 2018 NSF, where it won four gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

Fred Isaiah, a sports official, who told NAN that he received the vaccine Sunday morning, said he was yet to experience any side effect.

“I have received the COVID-19 vaccine and so far, I have not noticed any changes in my body physiology,” he said. (NAN)