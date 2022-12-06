From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One of the representatives of Team Bayelsa in the Scrabble event at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF), Akpos Malafakumo Best has stunned the reigning African Women Scrabble champion, Tuoyo Mayoku.

Mayoku, a two-time defending champions of the NSF, came into Delta 2022 as clear favourite to retain the title in the females singles category.

But Malafakumo won a total of 14 games, accumulating 1,782 points to win gold medal.

Mayoku who represents Delta got silver with a total win in 12 games, and accumulative points of 680.

Malafakumo attributed her success to determination and hard work.

In the male category, Olatunde Oduwole from Lagos won gold in the singles ahead of current African Scrabble champion, Enoch Tochukwu Nwali also of Lagos, and former world Scrabble champion, Wellington Jigbere of Delta.