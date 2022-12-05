From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

World indoor and outdoor long jump silver medalist, Ese Brume will be seeking to make it a hat-trick of long jump titles at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Delta 2022.

The reigning Commonwealth champion and record holder had won titles in the 2018 (6.62m) and 2021 (6.46m) editions of the festival.

If Brume defends the long jump title, it will be her fourth gold and fifth medal overall in three attempts.

She was part of Delta’s 4x100m team that struck gold in 2021, and also won silver in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, Team Delta added to its gold medal haul at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) after defeating Team Oyo 3-0 in the women’s team table tennis final.

The team consisting of Rashidat Ogundele, Fatima Bello, Ajoke Ojomu and Aminat Fashola cruised in a one sided final against Team Oyo at the Indoor Sports Hall of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Delta’s Fatima Bello beat Oyo’s Fatima Kazeem 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7) while Ajoke Ojomu fought hard to win 3-2 (11-3, 9-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3) against Halima Hussain.

Captain of the victorious team, Rashidat Ogundele expressed delight over winning the first table tennis medal at the games.

Ogundele said the win has given Team Delta confidence, adding that her teammates are ready for the singles event.