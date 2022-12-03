From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

It was a dream start for debutant Victoria Enwemanya of Team Delta as she beat her coach to win gold in the 501 single category of the darts event at the ongoing 21th National Sports Festival in Asaba tagged Delta 2022.

The gold medalist is making her first appearance at the NSF.

Speaking after her victory, Enwemanya said “I am very excited by the gold medal and I am looking forward to more gold in the festival,”

Her coach, Patricia John, who settled for silver, also expressed delight at the exploits of her protege.

“Well, I am so excited she won, it shows that I am doing a very good job.

“We are looking forward to winning more gold medals,” she said.

Ogun State athlete won the bronze at the competition which continues.

18 gold medals are up for grabs in the male and female category of the darts event.