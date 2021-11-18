From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has approved the sum of N456 million as a reward for the victorious athletes of the state at the last edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Edo 2020.

The approval was one of the outcomes of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba at the end of the meeting.

He said despite the harsh economic situation, the state government was determined to fulfill its promise to handsomely reward the athletes before they departed for the sporting fiesta in April, this year.

Governor Okowa had promised the athletes on the eve of their departure that each gold medal would attract a reward of N1 million; each silver, N500, 000.00 while each bronze would attract N250, 000.00 courtesy of the state government.

At the end of the competition, Team Delta won a total of 394 medals comprising 158 gold, 126 silver and 110 bronze medals to emerge overall winner.

According to Aniagwu, the promise by the governor was part of the motivating factors that spurred the athletes to victory.

He added that the victory in Edo 2020 “heightened Delta’s bragging right as the number state in sports in Nigeria having won the six previous editions of the NSF.”

