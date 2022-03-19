From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has approved the upgrade of facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba as part of long term preparations for the 2021 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state in November, this year.

Also, the government approved the construction of a 700-bed space hostel at the permanent site of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp at Issele-Uku.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu made this known while briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said building of facilities at the Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai, was further approved.

He expressed hope that work at both the hostel facility at NYSC camp and the buildings at the university would be fast tracked to serve as accommodation for athletes expected at the National Sports Festival.

According to him, this would save cost in terms of providing hotel accommodation for athletes while the facilities become permanent structures for corpers and students at the institutions.

On the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Aniagwu said the intention of the proposed upgrade is not for festival alone but to give it a deserving facelift and expand it for future games it is expected to host.