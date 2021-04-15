The curtain was drawn on the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 yesterday with defending champions, Team Delta retaining the top spot on the medals table with 158 gold medals.

The event ended in a grand style with a colourful closing ceremony that had live musical performances spiced with the relays finals that held the scanty spectators at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin spellbound.

Host Edo State trailed in second position with 129 Gold with Bayelsa State emerging third best with 56 Gold.

One of the high points of festival was the feat of 10-year old Stephanie Onusiriuka of Team Anambra who won gymnastics 1 Gold, 2 Silvers, and 1 Bronze as well as the outstanding 15 medals haul of Gagbe Ifiaezibe of Team Bayelsa. Top female athletes, Grace Nwokocha also qualified for the Olympics 200m after winning the 100m and in grand style.

Meanwhile, the strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Main Oragnising Committee of the festival headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nebeolisa Anako in conjunction with the NCDC ensured that there was no spike in the spread of the dreaded virus during the Festival.