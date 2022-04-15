From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State has concluded plans to develop a hockey pitch as one of the facilities for the hosting of the 2021 National Sports Festival (NSF) taking place in November this year.

The development of the hockey pitch in Okpanam town is in addition to the upgrade of sporting facilities and the construction of hostel accommodation for athletes.

Approval for the upgrade and provision of the sporting facilities was one of the outcomes of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba.

Addressing newsmen, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, recalled that the council had earlier approved the upgrade of facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Aniagwu said the additional approval was to ensure the provision of adequate facilities for the sporting fiesta, and the sustenance of same after the competition.

“You also do know that we will be hosting the National Sports Festival in November this year hence, Exco has approved the upgrade of a number of sports facilities, including hostels to accommodate the athletes.”